Felicity Huffman Is Dedicated To Provide Support To Female Prison Inmates

Felicity Huffman's time behind bars opened her eyes to a group of women in need of help.

Just last month, Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman spent 12 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal. She’s a free woman once again and has been focused on giving back to the community since her release. She’s now dedicated to take on a new project for positive change that will benefit female prison inmates, according to Page Six.

During her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, Huffman’s eyes were open to the many women behind bars that are far less privileged than her. They might not have fancy lawyers to help them out or a house and job to return to after prison. Many of them are simply stuck, without any assistance or support to take the next step or better themselves. Huffman felt deep compassion for these women, an inside source said.

“Her experience is that these women are left behind. There’s no support for them either in the institution or when they leave the institution, and that broke her heart,” the source said.

Scott Taylor, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, addressed claims that FCI, Dublin among other prisons are not doing enough to rehabilitate inmates and prepare them for the real world upon release.

“Although it is the BOP’s philosophy that release preparation begins the first day of incarceration, focus on release preparation intensifies at least 18 months prior to release.”

He went on to say that FCI, Dublin offers a Release Preparation Program, which features classes in “résumé writing, job search, and job retention.”

While it’s not yet quite clear what specific steps Huffman will take to assist these prison inmates, she has already been making a difference in the lives of other at-risk women through her work for the Teen Project. This is a non-profit organization that helps young women that may have had a traumatic past, whether they are homeless, victims of human trafficking or other kinds of abuse, or deal with substance abuse, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Teen Project helps provide them with the resources necessary to stay safe, get clean, pursue an education, as well as housing assistance. After being court ordered to perform 250 hours of community service, Huffman chose Teen Project as the location where she would complete her work for the community.

Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT responses corrected and received a $30,000 fine in addition to the prison time and community service work.