‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed After Cast Contract Shocker, Celebrations Erupt Across Twitter

There is great news out for fans of Days of Our Lives. The show is going to be renewed for another season, and this announcement comes as a major relief for many anxious viewers.

Not long ago, reports emerged indicating that the full Days of Our Lives cast had been released from their contracts. DOOL does film months ahead of when the episodes air, so nothing would change in the immediate future in terms of what viewers would see.

The buzz was that when and if the soap opera was renewed, cast members would be brought back under new contracts. Production was reportedly going to be stopped for several months, supposedly somewhat longer than had originally been planned. This made quite a few viewers feel rather uncertain and anxious.

A lot of Days of Our Lives cast members spoke out quickly after these initial reports, telling fans there was nothing to worry about. Now, viewers can feel confident that there will be no break in the action throughout Salem since DOOL has been renewed.

The Hollywood Reporter explains that NBC is said to be close to a deal to officially renew Days of Our Lives. According to Deadline, the cast was given the good news by Ken Corday of Corday Productions, the entity that produces the soap. It appears that Corday Productions, NBC, and Sony TV are holding off on officially commenting on the situation at this point though.

The renewal means that Days of Our Lives will extend through Season 56, which would seemingly keep the show going through the summer of 2021. The upcoming hiatus was said to be planned already, and it seems that production is slated to pick back up again in March.

Whether or not fans see any significant cast changes at that point remains to be seen. If, indeed, all the cast members need to renegotiate new contracts as has been reported, there may be at least some changes on the way.

It looks like Days of Our Lives fans were ready to celebrate this renewal news and there were plenty of supportive tweets coming from others connected to the world of soap operas as well.

“Yes!!!! #daytimefamily,” tweeted General Hospital star Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) in response to the news.

“Here’s to many more days of our lives with Days of our Lives!” tweeted Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) of The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Days of Our Lives Renewed for Season 56 at NBC OUR #DAYS just got BRIGHTER! WONDERFUL NEWS:),” wrote former One Life to Live star Robin Strasser.

“So happy for my friends and everyone of the Days family!!” tweeted The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes (Mariah Copeland).

This Days of Our Lives renewal is good news indeed. Fans are still adjusting to the big time jump that has just started playing out on-screen and there may still be some uncertainty about what comes when production picks up again in the spring. Despite all of that, the show will continue, and viewers are feeling quite joyful and relieved about that.