‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori Roloff Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Zach and Tori Roloff have already revealed their daughter's sweet name.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her husband Zach welcomed their second child to the world on November 19, as reported by People. Tori and Zach’s little family got a bit bigger when their daughter made her big debut at 6:52 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Tori, 28, and Zach, 29, have already announced their baby girl’s adorable name: Lilah Ray Roloff. They haven’t yet revealed whether the melodic moniker has any special meaning yet. However, according to the Nameberry website, Lilah is “a name of Arabic, Hebrew origin” which means “night.”

Tori and Zach’s daughter weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and she measured 18-and-a-half inches long. She joins two very proud parents and her equally-adorable older brother, 2-year-old Jackson Kyle.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!” Tori told People of her daughter’s arrival.

Tori and Zach also shared a few photos of their baby girl. In one of the snapshots, the smiling parents are sitting next to each other in a hospital room. Tori is cradling Lilah in one arm. The fresh-faced mom looks relaxed and comfortable in a dark, baggy shirt, while her daughter is all dressed up for her first big photoshoot. Lilah is wearing a white onesie featuring a tiny floral-print pattern, and she has a light orange headband adorned with a large bow on her head.

In another snapshot that Tori shared on her Instagram page, Lilah looks like she’s sleeping peacefully while swaddled in a white blanket featuring a dark gray floral print. She has a placard resting against her that reads, “HELLO my name is Delilah Ray.”

Tori Roloff might look refreshed in her first post-birth picture, but the mother previously said that this pregnancy has been difficult for her. At the beginning of this month, she revealed that she was struggling with exhaustion and swelling. These symptoms got so bad after a short walk at the mall that she decided to put herself on bed rest until her baby was born.

Before she gave birth, Tori was using social media to share periodic updates on her pregnancy with her fans. However, she hasn’t yet answered one question that many Little People, Big World fans want to know the answer to. Zach and Tori’s son was born with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as his father, and LPBW fans are curious about whether Lilah is also a dwarf. According to In Touch Weekly, Tori and Zach could have found this out months ago, but Tori said that they made the decision to wait until she was born to learn whether their daughter is “a little person or average height.”