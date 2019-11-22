Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Still Seeing Drake To Make Travis Scott Jealous, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner is reportedly continuing to date Drake months after her split from Travis Scott.

According to People Magazine, Jenner has been living her best single life since she decided to end her relationship with the “SICKO Mode” rapper. The outlet reports that in addition to focusing on her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her bustling career, Jenner is also making time for her older friends. According to a source, one of those friends is Drake. The two have reportedly been making time for each other in the midst of their other obligations. However, the source also confirmed that fans of the couple shouldn’t expect to see a whirlwind romance between them anytime soon.

“Kylie doesn’t seem to be dating,” the source said.

“She sees Drake occasionally, but it doesn’t seem serious. She could be doing it just to make Travis jealous.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was first romantically linked to Drake back in October. The two were reportedly seen being flirty with each other at Drake’s birthday party and have been spotted in the same place together since. Drake has been longtime friends with Jenner and her entire family for years. The “No Guidance” rapper has been close with Scott for several years as well.

Although Jenner and Drake have reportedly been spending more and more time together, Jenner still sees herself as a single woman. She is also said to be not interested in Drake in more than a platonic way and values their friendship more than any attraction they may have for each other.

“She has known Drake for a while. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated,” another source has said about the relationship between Jenner and Drake.

Jenner and Scott shocked their fans when they decided to call it quits and focus on raising their daughter and their friendship. The two were together for two years before deciding to end their relationship. Since then, they have made exchanges on social media and have also been there to support one another at their respective events. Jenner recently attended Scott’s Astroworld Festival earlier this month, where the rapper referred to her as his “wife.” However, Jenner is reportedly having outings with Scott for Stormi’s sake. A source reported that during their outings, Stormi is usually with them at all times.

Neither Jenner nor Drake has confirmed that they are more than just friends. Scott hasn’t spoken about their rumored relationship either.