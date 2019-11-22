Pete Davidson Admits He Used To Have A Massive Crush On Leonardo DiCaprio

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently got very candid in an interview with Paper magazine. The comedian admitted to having a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio when he was younger. Davidson got pretty crass when explaining his attraction to the A-list actor.

“I used to j*rk off to Leonardo DiCaprio… Uhh, like his acting,” claims Davidson.

The actor then went on to clarify he had a “huge crush” on the Titanic star and even had a poster of him in his bedroom and owned several books about the actor.

“I had this huge poster of him from The Beach in my room, and there used to be, like, ‘Leo love books’… Do you remember? Like, right when Titanic came out [when I was] in like third or fourth grade, he was just like, ‘teen milk.’ There were love books and I had all of them. He was the coolest.”

Reactions to Pete’s cavalier and somewhat TMI admission have been mixed across social media.

“Do we really need to know who he m*sturbates to? My God,” stated one Twitter user along with a nauseous emoji.

Some of Davidson’s fans thought he could do better than DiCaprio and offered their own suggestions.

“Pete, you can do better. Chris Pratt is in everything and he is always sweaty from running around,” suggested one fan.

When asked if he has ever gotten the chance to meet his childhood crush in real life, Davidson states he has on two separate occasions. It doesn’t sound like much happened between them because the actor claims he was too nervous to do anything but run the other direction.

Perhaps one day soon, Davidson could even act alongside DiCaprio in a film.

While the majority of Davidson’s career has taken place on television and streaming platforms, he is slated to star in a new Judd Apatow film next year alongside big-name stars like Steve Buscemi and Marisa Tomei.

He also has a mysterious role in DC’s upcoming Suicide Squad sequel which stars actors like Viola Davis and Margot Robbie — who actually did co-star alongside DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and this year’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His feelings for DiCaprio aren’t the only romantic aspect of Davidson’s interview. The Inquisitr also reported on his new statements regarding his ex-fiancé Ariana Grande from the same interview. He hopes the pop star is “very happy.”

Davidson has long since moved on from Grande. The comedian has become something of a ladies man in Hollywood with links to actresses and models like Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and most recently, Kaia Gerber.