WWE News: Multiple Injuries Reported From This Week’s Go-Home Episode Of ‘NXT’

This isn't a good sign for NXT with 'Survivor Series' mere days away.

With just days to go until two of the biggest pay-per-views of the year, some WWE superstars are dealing with injuries. Unfortunately, the chaotic action of Wednesday night’s episode of NXT brought about injuries to members of The Undisputed Era and the Forgotten Sons. This weekend, WWE will present NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series which are both going to be huge for the yellow brand, and injuries aren’t what they need.

Ever since NXT was moved off of the WWE Network and into its own weekly television slot, they have been given injury reports. Some of them end up seeming legit as some superstars are still missing in action, but they’re also an integral part of weekly storylines.

This week’s episode of NXT was their go-home show toward NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series, and it certainly wasn’t lacking action. Numerous superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown appeared on the show and it left a couple of yellow brand superstars nursing injuries.

Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era is one of those who is dealing with an injury as reported by WWE. Fish reportedly suffered nose and facial lacerations in the team’s big win over The Revival, which is a match that fans loved and even chanted for the teams to fight forever.

Fish is having a follow-up with a plastic surgeon this week, but he is expected to be cleared for both pay-per-views this weekend.

WWE

Another huge match on Wednesday saw Raw Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, return and defeat the Forgotten Sons. Erik and Ivar walked out with a big win in their return to the yellow brand, but they left one of the Sons with an injury as well.

Loading...

Wesley Blake suffered facial lacerations during the team’s match with The Viking Raiders, but the injury isn’t considered to be serious. Blake is going to follow up with a doctor this week and he shouldn’t even miss a single moment of in-ring time for NXT.

As of this writing, Blake isn’t scheduled for a match at WarGames or Survivor Series, but that could change. The NXT men’s team for the elimination-style tag team match on Sunday night has not yet been announced and anything is possible to happen there.

On the other hand, Bobby Fish has a big weekend ahead of him as he will partner with his Undisputed Era teammates for a WarGames match on Saturday night. On Sunday evening at Survivor Series, Fish will partner with Kyle O’Reilly to take on The New Day and The Viking Raiders in a huge Triple Threat Match.