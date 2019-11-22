President Trump Announces Rally In Battleground State Of Pennsylvania To Shore Up Support

Trump narrowly claimed victory in Pennsylvania in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, winning by less than one percentage point.

Even though President Donald Trump has endured two weeks of live, televised testimony with regard to the House Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine, the president continues to hold and announced new campaign rallies, including one set to take place in Pennsylvania next month.

According to The Hill, the Keystone State is in the president’s political sights, having barely captured a victory there in the 2016 election versus former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump won the state by less than one point. Until 2016, Democratic presidential candidates notched a win in the battleground state in every election since 1992.

Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, announced that the president wants to touch base with voters in Pennsylvania to celebrate what he called promises kept by Trump in the last election.

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state,” Glassner said. “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Pennsylvania.”

The rally is scheduled to be held on December 10 in the 10,500 seat Giant Center, which is located in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Trump and his campaign presumably have other strategic reasons for a Pennsylvania rally, given that recent polls showed that voter support in the state has waned in recent months.

As recent as last week, a Muhlenberg College and Morning Call survey indicated potential trouble for the president, as former Vice President Joe Biden commanded a nine-point lead over the president with Pennsylvania voters. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders also claimed victory over Trump, both nabbing five-point advantages.

Democratic candidates on local levels have also scored a number of recent victories in the suburbs of Philadelphia, giving warning to GOP candidates that the suburbs could present a greater challenge than in previous elections.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, once a former GOP stronghold, Democrats managed to win all five available county seats in Delaware County, marking the first time such a feat has been accomplished by the party in almost 150 years.

Trump’s most recent attempt at rallying voters in a traditionally red area was mostly a failure, as incumbent governor Matt Bevin lost to Democratic candidate Andy Beshear. Just hours before the closing of the polls, Trump held a televised rally in an attempt to push Bevin to victory.

The president also warned the rally crowd at the time that should Bevin lose the election, which ended up being the outcome, that “they are going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world.”