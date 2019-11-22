WWE News: Former Multi-Time Tag Champs Say They Can’t Get Into Hall Of Fame Without ‘Buying A Ticket’

One of the greatest tag teams of all time appears to have been shunned.

Over the years, many have made amends to bury the hatchet and get back in good graces with WWE, but it isn’t happening for everyone. Fans have watched in shock as stars such as Bret Hart and Jeff Jarrett have returned and been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame against all odds. Demolition will go down as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling, but if they want to go to the ceremony, they’ll need to buy a ticket.

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Demolition stood out above the rest as a tag team wearing face paint, leather and spikes, and brutalizing their opponents. They were often compared to the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom, but Demolition was able to live up to the hype that surrounded them.

Many have wondered why the three-time former WWF/WWE Tag Team Champions aren’t in the Hall of Fame, but it may actually never happen. Of course, it’s hard to ever truly say “never” in professional wrestling, but both Ax and Smash aren’t sure if the hall is actually the right place for them.

Wrestling Inc. went to the ’80s WrestlingCon and spoke with Ax and Smash about possibly going into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. While anything is always possible, Ax isn’t nearly as sure as Smash that they will get the induction that so many fans feel they deserve.

When asked about being inducted, Ax (Bill Eadie) said they aren’t allowed into the ceremony without “buying a ticket” first. It is well known that many wrestlers and wrestling personalities attend the ceremony each year as guests of WWE, but Ax doesn’t believe they are welcomed in that way.

“We just have to figure out – we have to make enough money to buy a ticket. We can’t get in without buying a ticket.”

Smash (Barry Darsow) isn’t nearly as pessimistic as his tag team partner and says that “you never know what’s going to happen.”

Demolition had some incredible feuds with the Powers of Pain, Colossal Connection, Strike Force, and Hart Foundation during their WWE run. After a few years as a duo, Demolition introduced Crush (Brian Adams) as their third member due to some health issues that Ax had dealt with during his career.

If any old-school wrestling fans are asked about Demolition, they will easily say that the team deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Ax and Smash may have differing opinions on whether that will ever happen, but true fans would love to see them finally awarded their rightful places.