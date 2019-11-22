Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging White One-Piece Swimsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck is flaunting her enviably toned figure in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the brunette beauty is wearing a high-cut white one-piece swimsuit that accentuates her cleavage. The swimwear also features laced-up panels on the sides which highlights Katelyn’s trim waist. In the first photo, she’s facing forward as she tugs at the neckline of the swimsuit and sends the camera a smoldering stare. The second photo is shot in profile, showing off a generous amount of the model’s side-boob as she looks down. The third sees her striking the same pose but in that one, she’s looking at the camera.

Katelyn mentions angels in her caption which may have been inspired by the fact that she’s wearing white.

“Here we are — All trying to “wing” it in this crazy world..But isn’t that what angels do?” she wrote. “We all have the choice to fly high.”

Her caption also reveals that the swimsuit is from a fashion brand called Tiger Mist but Katelyn didn’t share the name of the design.

Her fans didn’t seem to mind as they all seemed focused on complimenting her in the comments section of the post. Although she didn’t ask them to chose a favorite photo, some of the commenters did so anyway.

“#2 is a perfect photo of you! Where are we swimming later?” one person wrote.

But photo no. 3 proved to be a favorite for multiple commenters. One fan was very effusive in their praise for that image.

‘Picture 3! For the reason I always give. I can see your beautiful face looking at me and can see your body best in this picture,” they commented. “You look HEAVENLY in these pictures Katelyn.”

“Number three is my favorite,” a fourth Instagram user simply added.

Loading...

Katelyn is likely used to getting this feedback on the photos she posts to her Instagram page. And it doesn’t just happen under the photos of her in swimwear. She got similarly infatuated comments when she posted a photo of herself rocking an army-green sports bra and matching leggings two days ago. The post has been liked over 38,000 times and over 1,000 people have commented on it.

The former runway model also got lots of amorous comments when she went braless under an open button-up maxi dress from Dolls Kill. The photo has racked up close to 32,000 likes since it was posted on October 24.