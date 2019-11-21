Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers’ Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Insanely Sexy, Fiery Red Bikini

Kindly Myers is dropping jaws with her most recent social media share. As her fans know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure on her wildly popular Instagram page. The stunner regularly posts photos and videos of herself clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet, and in her most recent post, the model left little to the imagination in a tiny bikini.

In the caption of the shot, Myers confessed to fans that she has a “gypsy soul.” She did not specifically tag where she was in the snapshot, but she can be seen front and center, looking into the camera with a smile on her face. For the occasion, the bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and straight while some pieces fell all the way past her chest. Myers looked drop dead gorgeous while rocking a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

The social media sensation accessorized the look with a silver necklace that featured a cross and pink stone while she put her killer figure on full display. The model’s triangle bikini top dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. Her fiery red bikini bottoms were equally as sexy.

Since the post went live on her page, it has earned the ex-soldier a ton of attention from her fans with over 18,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the stunning shot to let Myers know that she looks beautiful, while countless others raved over her NSFW bikini. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Perfect Goddess. Heavenly Beautiful Sweetheart,” one of the bombshell’s fans commented on the shot, adding a flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the end.

Loading...

“You are as hot as the sun baby girl,” a second social media user raved, adding a number of flame emoji.

“Looks like you need a hot oil rub down! I’ll do it ok no problem!” another joked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers left little to the imagination in another insanely sexy post. In that particular shot, the model rocked a sheer two-piece set of lingerie, leaving little to the imagination. Like her most recent photo share, that particular post garnered a ton of attention for the smokeshow, racking up over 21,000 likes and 200-plus comments.