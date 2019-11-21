WWE Rumors: One Big ‘Survivor Series’ Decision Has Yet To Be Made

Some things are still up in the air with only days to go until the event.

There are only a few days to go until WWE presents its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, but not everything is set in stone yet. Some matches are for titles and others have champions facing champions from each of the different brands. As for the traditional elimination-style tag team matches, not everything has been announced at this point, and rumor has it that one big decision is still up in the air.

Fans love the already announced big title matches and NXT vs. Monday Night Raw vs. Friday Night SmackDown champions matches, but the old school Survivor Series is still loved. There will be two elimination-style tag matches this year with three teams of women and three teams of male superstars squaring off, respectively.

Both Raw and SmackDown have announced their teams, but NXT still has yet to name a single team member from their brand. Fans expected them to be named on Wednesday night’s go-home episode of NXT, but nothing was announced.

WWE may simply be waiting to make the final teams a total surprise to fans. And according to Ringside News, there is one big decision which has yet to be made, and it has to do with a final member of the NXT men’s team.

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast stated that as of Wednesday night, four of the five members had been decided from the yellow brand. WWE appears to be undecided on who will get the final spot on the men’s team, but they are running out of time to figure out who that will be.

With all of the hype surrounding Triple H leading the NXT charge, there were rumors that he would be on the team. Trips has since come forward during the Survivor Series press this week and said that he does not want to work the match on Sunday night.

It’s kind of difficult to figure out who will be on the team, as many wrestlers are already in other matches. Each member of The Undisputed Era will be in other matches on the card, so they are out of the running to be part of NXT’s team.

As far as who will be on either of the men’s and women’s five-person teams from NXT for Survivor Series, that is a well-guarded secret. As far as things go backstage, it appears as if there is one superstar who is not even in place yet to be kept a secret from fans.