‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday Tease That Nina’s Revelation Shocks Jax & Valentin Pressures Hayden

Viewers got a juicy confirmation of something they had suspected for a while now on General Hospital. Spoilers and speculation had suggested that Nina Reeves might be playing Valentin Cassadine in terms of forgiving him and believing he didn’t orchestrate the Sasha Gilmore fiasco. At the end of Thursday’s show, she said just enough to Jasper Jacks to raise eyebrows and more should be coming on Friday’s show.

Nina invited Jax to her rescheduled wedding to Valentin and Jax was adamant that he wanted no part of it. As the conversation between the two got somewhat heated, she finally revealed that perhaps she was planning to destroy Valentin rather than remarry him. General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek for Friday indicate that Jax will want to know what she means, and it seems she may come clean to him.

Given that Jax is already deeply involved in trying to destroy Valentin, it could be quite the bonus for him to discover that Nina is also ready and willing to destroy the man she was about to remarry. Jax surely will not tell Nina what he’s been up to, but she knows he’s no fan of Valentin and she may trust him with her current thinking and reasoning.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nina will head back to Wyndemere during Friday’s show to be with Charlotte and Valentin. It seems likely that this will come after he has a potentially heated meeting with Hayden Barnes.

Valentin called Hayden and asked her to head to Wyndemere to talk with him. General Hospital spoilers signal that he will want to discuss Helena’s portrait with her and he suggested in his call to her that she would be interested in what he had to say.

At this point, Valentin only knows bits and pieces about what Hayden and Jax are doing. Most importantly, he doesn’t know the key aspects of Nikolas being alive or a codicil from Mikkos that would strip away his inheritance. However, it sounds as if he is getting closer to figuring things out and he clearly sees Hayden as key to uncovering the mysteries surrounding him.

Hayden has no reason to trust or cooperate with Valentin, but he clearly has something in mind that he thinks will work. Viewers may not see it until Monday, but General Hospital spoilers from the weekly sneak peek posted on Instagram revealed that Hayden would soon face an assault or kidnapping and fans suspect that this is tied to Valentin.

In fact, General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Hayden may be leaving Port Charles again soon. Again, as rumors about this swirl, it looks like fans suspect that this may end up being connected to Valentin somehow.

Who will win this brewing battle between the Cassadine men and how soon with Port Charles learn that Nikolas is still alive? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are juicy developments on the horizon and fans are anxious to learn more.