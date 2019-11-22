‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Ratings Exceed Expectations On Rotten Tomatoes

Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' receives a 93 percent rating on 'Rotten Tomatoes.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the ratings have been down for AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, according to Comic Book, on Rotten Tomatoes, a site that records aggregated ratings for TV shows and movies, this season is the best yet.

Currently, Season 10 is sitting at 93 percent. This is the franchise’s best score so far on the site. Season 10 is closely followed by Season 9, which did peak at 93 percent before dropping to 91 percent. In addition, it also beats all seasons of its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, which has seen its highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 83 percent for Season 3.

However, even with growing percentages, it also needs to be noted here that only seven episodes have aired so far for Season 10 of The Walking Dead, so the remaining nine may affect this rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result of this, viewers will have to check back when the entire season has aired to get the final percentage rating on the site.

Regardless, many critics and viewers have already voiced their enjoyment of this season of The Walking Dead, so it comes at no surprise that ratings are improving on various sites that accrue this sort of information. While ratings such as Rotten Tomatoes can be considered a good indicator of what viewers are thinking about a current series or movie, the official ratings numbers are usually considered a more reliable source of how a TV series is actually faring.

This season is EXTRA juicy. Highest ???? rated ???? season ???? E V E R pic.twitter.com/5BDZ8EBmZM — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 21, 2019

Since hitting a peak in Season 5, the series has slowly declined according to actual viewership numbers, with Season 8 often considered the low-point of the series. While Season 9 of The Walking Dead also gets a favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes, viewership numbers for that season were also considered to be on the low side compared to earlier seasons.

Overall, when ratings numbers are considered, The Walking Dead has been on a decrease since Season 5. There have been many reasons for this decline that includes storyline issues and general degradation of viewership over the years as people move onto new series and different genres.

According to TV by the Numbers, while initial viewership is still low for the series overall, with the added numbers from Live +7, things are actually improving from the Season 10 premiere episode. According to figures, just more than 3 million viewers tuned in on the night to find out the fate of their favorite characters as they continue to have a conflict with the Whisperers. However, after seven days, this number had grown to 5.3 million viewers, an increase of 73 percent. This, along with the Rotten Tomatoes rating, could be an indication that things are on the improve for the TV series once more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”