Tennis Pro Sloane Stephens Stuns In Bikini Snaps While On Vacation In Hawaii

Sloane Stephens has traded her tennis whites for something a little more revealing.

Sloane Stephens is taking some time off the tennis court and enjoying the warm sun and sandy beaches of Hawaii. Taking to her Instagram and Twitter this week, the tennis pro has been sharing photos of herself wearing not only one sexy bikini, but two, and also a revealing one-piece suit as she poses near the ocean waves.

The 2017 US Open champ posted the first photo on November 18. She is seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit standing with her feet sinking into the sand. The waves are gently rolling behind her and the sun is setting. She is also wearing a matching see-through cover up that appears to be blowing in the wind. Sloane is posing in this photo with her hands on her head. She seems to be encouraging her fans to watch more sunsets than Netflix.

The second snapshot in the series of three was posted the day after and it is sexier than the first one. The 26-year-old tennis star is seen lying on the beach this time wearing a melon-colored bathing suit. This particular beach wear is a one-piece version, but it shows more skin than the previous one. The neckline dips down to her waistline revealing plenty of cleavage. Sloane is posing in the wet sand with the ocean waves gently rolling over her body. You can see the beach resort behind her with a Hawaiian mountain and dark clouds as the backdrop.

I really don’t trip unless it’s vacaaay ???? pic.twitter.com/p8J5FMkWCk — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) November 19, 2019

In the third and last picture, Sloane Stephens switched her swimwear to a white bikini. This time she opted to pose on a huge rock that was located out in the water, but close to the beach. She appears to be makeup-free and looking relaxed.

“Me: unbothered, moisturized, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing,” she said in the caption.

Sloane also shared in her Instagram story that posing on a slippery rock in the water can be a little tricky. She is seen letting out a small scream as a wave came crashing behind her. However, she kept her cool and didn’t let that deter her from getting a perfect snapshot to share with her fans.

The athlete isn’t the only female tennis player to show off an amazing physique. Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniaki have both been flaunting plenty of skin on their Instagram accounts as well.

Sloane is engaged to United States Men’s National Team forward Jozy Altidore after three years of dating. They made the announcement in April. He has been seen in the player’s box at many of his fiance’s tennis matches. He has been one of her biggest cheerleaders alongside her mother, Sybil Smith.

Sloane Stephens is currently ranked world #25, according to the WTA rankings.