Zendaya Rocks A Stylish Tommy x Zendaya Ensemble And Chats About Her Music In New Cover Story

Zendaya recently shared her cover photo and an additional picture from her Allure photoshoot with fans on her Instagram. The published spread can be seen in the magazine and on Allure‘s official website. The Euphoria star is seen modeling clothes from her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger along with pieces from several other designers.

The cover photo shows the actress sporting a fuzzy, white jacket layered over a turtleneck sweater. The look is completed with thick silver hoop earrings and stunning eye make-up courtesy of the Color Design Eyeshadow palette in Teal Fury shade, per Allure.

Additional photos, such as the latest image Zendaya shared on her Instagram page where she’s holding a large bag, show the actress modeling a Louis Vuitton dress and a Tommy x Zendaya belt and scarf. She’s seen flaunting a Hermès bag and wearing a pair of thigh-high black boots that are also from the Tommy x Zendaya fashion line.

Zendaya looks fiercely beautiful in each new photograph. Her hair is styled into lush, bouncy curls with what appears to be some extensions, particularly in one photo where she is seen swirling an elongated ponytail.

During the interview with Allure writer Jessica Chia, Zendaya discussed her latest projects such as the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria and Marvel’s Spider-Man films. Zendaya also spoke about her work as a singer.

Due to her many recent acting projects, the starlet hasn’t been performing as much as she’d like. Her latest musical venture was for Euphoria‘s finale episode. The ending sequence featured the single “All For Us,” a duet performed by Zendaya and Labrinth.

The singer expressed her feelings about creating music specifically for the series and how much she enjoyed it. She spoke to Allure about the differences in acting as a character versus performing musically as yourself.

“There’s a layer of personal life that I think actors get that music artists don’t. They have no character to hide behind, so they have to be very open. [As actors] we get a little bit of a separation.”

In addition to starring in multiple successful projects in both television and film, Zendaya is reveling in her moment as a fashion icon in Hollywood. It’s no wonder she has taken to Instagram to share her latest chic ensemble with her 63.5 million fans.

She also shared one of the snapshots from the photoshoot in another Instagram post to entice her followers to read the cover story and check out several fashionable pieces from the Tommy x Zendaya collaboration.

Loading...

“DID I SAVE THIS PICTURE OR DID IT SAVE ME!?” asked one of Zendaya’s many followers.

“Everything about this picture is ON POINT,” praised another user.