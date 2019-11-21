Austrian Bombshell Nadine Leopold Rocks Cheeky Black Bikini And Playfully Sticks Out Her Tongue In New Snap

Nadine Leopold delighted her Instagram followers this week with a sizzling new bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The skin-baring snap was shared to the Austrian bombshell’s Instagram feed on Wednesday, November 20. In the photo, the 25-year-old stood outside on the patio of a gorgeous home next to a tall, bright green tree. The camera captured the babe in profile, posing with her head tilted up toward the sky. She playfully stuck out her tongue, adding a silly element to the otherwise sultry photo that saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a black bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

A tag on the photo indicated that Nadine’s skimpy swimwear was from Emily Ratajkowski‘s Inamorata Swim line, and the look certainly did not disappoint. The ensemble boasted a classic black top that boasted a plunging neckline, exposing an ample amount of cleavage as the model struck her pose. It tied in a tight knot right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to the area.

Meanwhile, the matching bikini bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque than the top, though Nadine’s 721,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by her showing of skin. The number covered only what was necessary and featured a daringly cheeky, high-cut design that left her sculpted legs and booty well within eyesight. The same tie detail fell on one side of the thick waistband, which Nadine tugged high up on her hips in the snap, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Upping the ante of the blond beauty’s NSFW display was a delicate body chain. The thin jewelry was threaded underneath her bikini top and wrapped loosely around her torso, highlighting the stunner’s slender frame even more. She also added a pair of dangling statement earrings for even more bling.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. The upload has racked up over 13,000 likes after just one day of being live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so hot,” one person wrote.

Another called Nadine a “goddess.”

A third fan seemed lost for words at the photo, simply writing “wow” in her comment, followed by three heart-eyed emoji.

Bikinis seem to be Nadine’s ensemble of choice as of late. Just last week, the model shared another photo to her Instagram feed that saw her rocking a bold yellow two-piece as she enjoyed a luxurious beach day. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 11,000 likes since being added to her page.