‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Admits To Being Frustrated With Camille Grammer’s Twitter Posts

Camille Grammer has feuded with a number of 'RHOBH' stars in recent weeks.

Kyle Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars were questioned about Camille Grammer during this past weekend’s BravoCon events in New York City and while taping a special one-hour episodes of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Richards admitted to being frustrated with Grammer’s recent social media postings.

Just days after Grammer confirmed that she will be featured on the show’s upcoming 10th season, which began production over the summer, Cohen asked the ladies if they were happy to see Grammer at a recent party thrown by Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in Los Angeles.

While the entire cast sat in silence at first, Richards eventually spoke up and answered the question, stating, “Well, it was good to see Camille,” as All About the Real Housewives revealed on November 19.

After hearing Richards’ response, cast member Erika Girardi jokingly said that Richards was their cast “ambassador.”

Although the group attempted to stay neutral at first, Richards ultimately admitted to Cohen then when it comes to Grammer’s recent Twitter posts, she’s not exactly a fan, nor are her co-stars.

“But the tweets are killing us! The tweets are killing all of us,” she continued.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have seen, Grammer accused Richards of blocking her potential appearance on Season 10 and claimed the series had turned into The Kyle Show. Then, after Richards denied having any such say in the casting of the Bravo TV reality series, Grammer claimed to have been told that Richards didn’t want her back on the show by one of their producers.

Grammer was also recently seen feuding with Brandi Glanville, who also returned to the series earlier this month for filming at Richards and Umansky’s party.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards fired back at Grammer’s insinuation that she had her fired while chatting with TMZ in September, shortly after the additions of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were confirmed by Bravo TV.

“That’s not true. I never had an issue with Camille. I don’t know where that came from,” Richards insisted during the interview.

Meanwhile, Grammer insisted that her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was “up to Kyle” before saying that she was completely okay with not being featured on Season 10 because Season 9 was an “awful experience” for her.

After Richards’ interview with TMZ, Grammer took to her Twitter account and accused Richards of spinning the truth.