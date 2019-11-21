‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Looks Back On Her Rough Year, Says She Doesn’t Want ‘Bad’ For Ex-Husband Matt

Gina Kirschenheiter spoke about her rocky 2019 at BravoCon.

Gina Kirschenheiter told a packed crowd at BravoCon over the weekend that she’s “had a hell of a year.”

After going through a number of not-so-pleasant events, including a DUI arrest, a reconciliation and second split from her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, and a series of new romances, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member reflected on her challenging 2019 while attending “The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze” panel.

According to Gina, sharing her hard times with viewers of the Bravo TV reality series has had a major impact on her life due to the way in which Matt has behaved over the past several months. After all, his alleged cheating, as well as his reported domestic assault against her, have been a hot topic in the press for several weeks.

As Gina explained to the audience, what happened between her and Matt may have been a part of her true story but because Matt is still the father of her three children — Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4 — she doesn’t want him to be followed by his mistakes.

“I don’t want bad for him. So, it is really difficult to navigate through this,” Gina explained, according to a report shared by Bravo TV on November 20.

Gina filed for divorce from Matt in early 2018 but in early 2019, the couple reportedly reconciled. Unfortunately, after a night out, Gina and Matt allegedly came to blows at her Southern California home and ultimately, he was taken into custody as a result of what had supposedly gone down between them.

After attempting to reconcile with Matt, Gina briefly dated a doctor but kept him away from the cameras of The Real Housewives of Orange County throughout the production on Season 14. Then, after filming wrapped, Gina went public with a new man, Travis Mullen, in September on Instagram.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina offered an update on her relationship with Matt during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in October. At the time, Gina said that while things between her and Matt were far from great, they were doing their best to co-parent their three kids.

“We communicate on Talking Parents, which is like a government website, which I think is really healthy for us right now. And we communicate about the kids and for the kids,” she explained, according to a TooFab report.