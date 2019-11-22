Elsa Pataky Turns On Former Pal Miley Cyrus, Says Liam Hemsworth ‘Deserves Much Better’

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, shared an update on how Liam is feeling following his split from Miley Cyrus.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife of nearly nine years, Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky, threw some shade at Miley Cyrus during a press conference in Madrid, according to a November 21 report by Hola! magazine.

When Miley Cyrus was still in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth, she formed a close bond with a few of her ex-husband’s family members, including her former sister-in-law. However, while addressing the press at a launch event for the lingerie brand Women’s Secret, Elsa Pataky, who is an ambassador for the brand, hinted that she no longer believes that Miley is the right woman for Liam.

Elsa also gave an update on how Liam Hemsworth is coping with the end of his decade-long, on-again, off-again relationship with Miley Cyrus. The couple shocked fans by announcing that they were divorcing back in August. Elsa revealed that Liam hasn’t completely recovered from the split, pointing out that he spent so many years of his young life with Miley. However, she also revealed that her brother-in-law is coming to terms with the end of his high-profile relationship, and she praised Liam’s strength.

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” Elsa remarked.

“He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better.”

Even though Elsa Pataky never mentioned Miley Cyrus by name, her reference to the length of the singer’s relationship with Liam made it evident that she was talking about Miley when she said that Liam deserves better.

According to Elsa, Chris Hemsworth is doing his part to help his younger brother recover and move on.

“You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed,” she said.

Loading...

Elsa’s recent comments are drastically different from the remarks that she made about Miley Cyrus in 2018. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Fate of the Furious praised Miley’s creativity and described her as “amazing.” She also said that “having her around is fun” and revealed that her family adored the former Hannah Montana star.

Miley and Elsa were such good friends that they even got matching wave tattoos in 2016, but it seems that there may now be a potentially irreparable rift between the two women.

Elsa comments come after Miley Cyrus seemingly threw her own shade at Liam Hemsworth. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley was praising her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, during an Instagram Live session last month when she hinted that she doesn’t think that Liam is the greatest guy. Miley said that she used to believe that she “had to be gay” because all guys were “evil,” and Cody was first man who changed her mind.