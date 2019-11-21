Fitness Model Dolly Castro Lifts Weights While Showing Off Sculpted Booty In Tight Maroon Spandex

Dolly Castro is making weight lifting look sexy in her most recent social media share. As fans of the fitness model know, Castro shares a wide-variety of photos on social media. The model is most well-known for posting fashion-forward shots and showing off her fit figure in workout gear — which is exactly what she did earlier today.

In the caption of the stunning new snapshot, the brunette bombshell told fans that she is promoting 1stphorm and their pre-workout boost. The model tagged herself at Infinite Training Systems and could be seen striking a pose at the gym with one weight in each of her hands. Also visible in the shot was her blender bottle, as well as the 1stphorm workout boost.

Castro looked straight into the camera for the photo op, wearing her dark tresses down and curled, in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

Castro accessorized the look with an Apple watch around her wrist, and her amazing figure was on display in a smoking hot ensemble. On the top, the bombshell rocked a gray tank that she wore tied in the front, exposing her taut tummy for the camera. Her tiny maroon spandex shorts also left little to be desired, showing off her toned and tanned legs and pert derriere.

The stunning shot has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her social media followers already, racking up over 22,000 likes and well over 300 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing, while countless others chimed in with their opinions of the fitness drink. A few more had no words and raved over the post by using flame and heart emoji.

“Everyone can see that you’ve been puttin in that work!” one social media user raved, adding a series of different emoji to the end of their comment.

“Amazing. Queen of Fitness,” a second Instagram fan chimed in with a flame emoji.

“Looking fabulous today gorgeous. You are an inspiration,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Castro showed off her killer legs in another stunning photo while she was clad in the same maroon spandex. This time, she rocked a gray crop top for the photo op, but the result was the same, earning the social media sensation a ton of attention from her followers with over 45,000 likes and nearly 600 comments.