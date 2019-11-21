Brazilian Bombshell Suelyn Medeiros Reads A Book In Calvin Klein Inspired Undies

Though many like two say that beauty and brains are mutually exclusive, Brazilian bombshell Suelyn Medeiros proved that she could have both after posting a sizzling picture on Instagram where she read a book in Calvin Klein inspired undies.

In the double picture update, Suelyn wore a black bralette and underwear set. It was accented with a thick white waistband that read “Fashion Nova” in a way that was clearly inspired by the famous Calvin Klein sets.

The bralette had a classic scooped neckline and spaghetti straps. Meanwhile, the bottom featured a thong cut in the back so that little of her perky posterior was left up to the imagination. It was also high-waisted and cinched in at her midriff, highlighting her trim torso.

Suelyn’s hair was left unstyled and cascaded in natural waves to just past her shoulder. She looked glam for the occasion with mascara, bronzer, and the faintest touch of a light pink lip color. Her tanned skin seemed almost glowing, particularly against the lighter shades in the background.

The setting for the shot was a neutral-toned living room with a dove grey couch with nailhead accents. Suelyn was sure to flaunt her body by sprawling out over the cushions while reading a copy of Beowolf.

In the first picture, Suelyn posed on her stomach. Arching her back so that her derriere looked curvier than ever, she also propped her chin underneath her elbow while skimming through the pages with her other hand.

In the second shot, Suelyn angled her body towards the camera to give a front view of her figure. She rested sideways, extending one long and lean leg to lay on the back of the couch. Her left arm held her book while her right gently rested against her cheek.

Suelyn’s expression remained fixed on her novel as she rested her head against the arm rest. In her caption, the brunette beauty added an inspirational quote about reading by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.

The snap earned over 38,000 likes and more the 585 comments in just 24 hours.

“Sexiness defined,” one fan proclaimed, creating a bouquet of flowers with the tulip, hibiscus, and pink bloom emoji.

“Outdone yourself with these phenomenal photos,” added a second.

“Why are you so perfect,” lamented a third.

“Smoking always,” wrote a fourth, with the fire emoji.

This is far from the first time that Suelyn has modeled for popular clothing retailer Fashion Nova. In fact, last spring she stunned in a tight pink dress from the company, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.