‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards Reveals Her Son-In-Law’s Brother Is Dating Lisa Rinna’s Daughter, Ends Feud

Kim and Lisa may end up being family.

Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna often butt heads during their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but over the weekend at BravoCon in New York City, it was confirmed that the two women are now on much better terms.

As they filmed a special taping of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Kim revealed that she and Lisa are not only in a much better place in their relationship, but also that they could soon become family.

“For those of you who don’t know, my daughter’s husband has five siblings,” Kim told the sold-out crowd, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on November 19. “And his brother is dating Lisa’s daughter, Amelia.”

According to Kim and Lisa, they were together recently and realized that if things between Kim’s son-in-law’s brother, Mercer Wiederhorn, and Lisa’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, work out, they would become in-laws.

“I said to Lisa the other night, ‘This is pretty crazy. This is our karma for fighting. We may have to look at each other for the rest of our lives!'” Kim joked.

As the taping continued, Kim further proved that she and Lisa were letting bygones be bygones when she publicly invited Lisa to spend the holidays with her and her family. As some may know, Kim’s family, the Hiltons and the Richards, typically celebrate the holidays together with an over-the-top Christmas party.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Kim and Lisa were involved in a major feud during the fifth season of the series after Lisa suggested that Kim wasn’t completely sober. Although Kim ultimately admitted to taking pain medication that didn’t belong to her on the show, the tension remained high for years and when Kim later returned to the series, it was clear that there were unresolved issues between them.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kim also confirmed that she will soon be releasing her first book, an autobiography, while attending BravoCon.

During an interview with Page Six at the three-day event, Kim said that she had just finished her first draft of the upcoming HarperCollins publication and noted that she’s been continuously growing as an individual throughout the process.

“Looking back at my life, every bit of it from the beginning, was very, wow. Some of the … painful parts were tough. It’s been beautiful, too. I’ve grown a lot,” she explained.