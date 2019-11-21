Ayesha Curry Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Floor-Length Gown While Posing With Her ‘Love’

Ayesha Curry brought her fashion A-game to social media once again with a series of stunning snapshots that she shared earlier today. As her fans know, Ayesha is a woman of many talents and she regularly uses her Instagram to share photos and videos that promote her business endeavors as well as charities that she is involved in. In the most recent shot she shared, Ayesha stunned on the blue carpet.

In the caption of the post, the mother of three thanked those at the Dreamforce conference for letting her and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, tell the story and mission of their charity. The beauty shared two stunning photos from the conference and both showed her man by her side.

In the first image in the deck, Ayesha put her arm around Stephen and gazed up at him. She looked nothing short of stunning in a deep yellow, floor length gown with a matching blazer on top. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks braided and out of her face, accessorizing the look with a pair of red and yellow earrings. Ayesha highlighted her beautiful features while rocking a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

Stephen also looked dressed to impress for the event, sporting a pair of khaki pants, a white button down shirt, and a plaid blazer. In the second photo in the series, the famous duo rocked the same outfits, but in this shot, they were both looking straight into the camera.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Ayesha a ton of attention from her fans with over 79,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the post to let her know she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over the charity work that the couple does.

“Golly!!!! Beauties. But not only that. Beautiful on the inside as well,” one of Ayesha’s fans commented.

“Great cause, great couple, great photo!” a second Instagram user added with a red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always, I love you so much Ayesha,” gushed a third follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ayesha stunned in a photo she posted earlier this week of a visit she made to shopping giant QVC. In the image, the mother of three looked cozy and beautiful in a pair of plaid pants, a yellow shirt, and a furry grey jacket. That photo earned her rave reviews as well, receiving over 81,000 likes and more than 500 comments.