‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Stuns In Skintight Sequined Dress With Low-Plunging Neckline

Kara Del Toro looked as sexy as ever in her most recent series of photos posted to Instagram. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Del Toro has posed for some of the hottest magazines in the country, including Maxim, and she regularly floods her social media page with one NSFW photo after another. In the latest update shared with fans, Del Toro sizzled in a series of sexy shots.

In the caption of the post, the bombshell tagged herself at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where she was attending The Aeronauts premiere. The first photo in the series showed Del Toro posing on the red carpet in front of a step and repeat that was promoting the film. She wore her long, dark locks pulled halfway back and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow and lipgloss.

The model accessorized the look with a pair of dangly earrings and had her amazing figure on full display in a curve-hugging black dress that was adorned with a beautiful, sequined pattern. The dress dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In the second photo in the deck, Del Toro struck another pose on the red carpet, this time offering fans a full view of her stunning ensemble. The next two photos in the series showed the model in the same outfit but striking slightly different poses.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned the social media sensation a ton of attention with over 12,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let Del Toro know that she looks absolutely stunning, while countless others raved over her killer figure.

“You look Gorgeous in that Dress,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a flame emoji.

“Flawless and absolutely GORGEOUS! You are a dime Kara,” a second social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous and smoking hot,” one more added along with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Del Toro stunned in another gorgeous outfit that showcased her killer figure. In that particular photo, the model struck a pose in a sheer, beaded dress that revealed her bra and panties beneath it. Like most of her photos do, this one earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 24,000 likes and 27,000 comments.