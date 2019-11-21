Jamie Lynn Spears To Appear On An Upcoming Episode Of ‘All That’ As Part Of A ‘Zoey 101’ Reunion

Jamie Lynn Spears will return to All That on Nickelodeon to be part of an upcoming Zoey 101 reunion, reports Entertainment Weekly.

While this event isn’t the first time the cast of Zoey 101 has reunited, never before has Spears been involved. Now it looks like she is making up for the lost time by ensuring she gets a chance to do something special with her former co-stars.

Last year, Spears briefly appeared on Nickelodeon as part of the Double Dare revival series. This time, she’ll be coming back alongside several of her Zoey 101 cast mates.

After the incredible debut of Disney Plus, Nickelodeon has been stepping up its game in the arena of nostalgic fanfare. The Inquisitr previously reported that the network signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to develop new content for popular Nick shows like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Invader Zim.

Given the persistent popularity of Zoey 101, it’s not surprising the network would want to do something special for its devoted followers.

Not only will Spears get a chance to pal around with her old friends, but Entertainment Weekly states that she will reprise her role as former All That character, Thelma Stump, “the bacon-loving bodyguard,” in a new sketch.

The article confirms former Zoey 101 actors Paul Butcher, Christopher Massey, Kristin Herrera, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, and Matthew Underwood are set to appear as well. Noticeably absent from that line-up is Victoria Justice, who joined Zoey 101 in its second season and also starred in another Nickelodeon series, Victorious.

Some of Justice’s fans appear disappointed by the star’s lack of involvement. Several people mentioned the actress’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts in the hopes she might explain her absence.

“Hype!!! Where’s Vic though?” questioned a fan.

However, there is still time before the episode premieres. It is possible that Justice could still be part of it.

The younger Spears sister shared the exciting news on her Instagram earlier today.

Fans of the series expressed their excitement in the comments section of Spears’ post.

“I’m crying tears of happiness,” said one fan.

“‘LIZZIE MCGUIRE’ AND ‘ZOEY 101’ IN ONE YEAR. I CANNOT HANDLE THIS,” exclaimed another ecstatic user.

“Omg I’m crying my childhood is back,” a third follower commented.

The exact date of the upcoming All That episode featuring the former Pacific Coast Academy students has yet to be announced but Entertainment Weekly reports it will air sometime in the early months of 2020.

New episodes of All That currently air on Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.