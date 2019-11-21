Elsa Hosk Stuns On The Beach In Itty-Bitty Leopard-Print Bikini

Elsa Hosk is showing off her incredible bikini body once again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, November 21, the Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her 5.8 million Instagram followers to another glimpse at her vacation in Jamaica, where she’s been for the last few days. The new addition to her page included two snaps of the 30-year-old standing underneath the shade of a large tree while enjoying a day on the beach. In the caption of the post, Elsa prompted her fans to note which photo they liked the best, though both shots seemed to go over extremely well with her audience.

The Swedish bombshell looked smoking hot in the double Instagram update that saw her sporting a skimpy bikini from the brand Solid & Striped that left very little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece boasted a bold, black-and-white leopard-print pattern that was perfectly on trend for the season and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Elsa’s itty-bitty bikini included an underwire-style top with a daringly low scoop neckline. The design exposed an ample amount of cleavage as the model enjoyed her day under the sun, making for a display that her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of.

Upping the ante of her look was a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as risqué as the top. The bottoms sported a high-cut style that left Elsa’s killer curves and long, lean legs almost completely exposed. The cut also flashed a teasing glimpse at her peachy derrière. Its curved waistband was pulled up high on her hips, accentuating her slender frame while also drawing attention to her trim waist and sculpted abs.

Elsa wore her platinum tresses down in both photos. They were styled in messy, beachy waves and were perfectly parted to frame her face. She rocked a no-makeup look that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the runway queen’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her fans. The upload has earned nearly 60,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds have already flocked to the comments section to reveal which photo was their favorite.

“1 FOR SURE,” one person wrote.

“2 because I love ur smile,” said another.

“Both. You’re extremely beautiful,” commented a third.

“What the amazing body you have,” a fourth posted, ignoring Elsa’s question completely.

Elsa dazzles her fans with all of her posts regardless of what she is wearing. Earlier this month, the model showed off her sexy Halloween costume on the social media platform, which included a minuscule skirt and lace bra. The look, which Elsa noted was her rendition of Natalie Portman’s character from the 2004 film Closer, also went over well with her audience, earning over 352,000 likes since being added to her page.