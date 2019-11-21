Normani Wows In Red Lingerie & Stockings For Savage X Fenty, Becomes First Ambassador

Normani is a rising star in the world of pop culture and has become the first brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty.

The “Dancing With a Stranger” hitmaker shared numerous photos of herself in the range and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Normani stunned in a fiery red matching lingerie set, pairing the look with semi-sheer stockings that had “Savage X Fenty” written in sparkly jewels at the top of them. She accessorized the ensemble with a couple of jeweled necklaces, dangling earrings and a couple of rings. Normani rocked her wavy dark locks mostly down but had some parts clipped up. She applied a red coat for her nails and oozed confidence with her glossy lips in the shots.

In the first image, the “Slow Down” songstress posed in front of a mirror and arched her body back toward a plain white wall and door. The former Fifth Harmony member showcased the underwear set perfectly, giving fans a chance to see it from different angles in the reflection of the mirror.

In the second shot, Normani appeared more close-up in front of a chandelier light that displayed her incredible beauty. In the third photograph, she flashed a huge smile directly to the camera, while raising her hands to her face and crossing her legs.

The fourth, and final, picture was another close-up beauty shot. This one left Normani surrounded by confetti.

In the caption, Normani announced that she is the first-ever brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty and that she loves Rihanna, the owner of the company.

Normani said that she wants everyone to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. She let her followers know that she doesn’t always wake up feeling confident, but her Savage x Fenty looks always help.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 410,000 likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 5.1 million followers.

“It’s what you deserve. So dope to see Bey, Rih, and Nicki backing you. The holy trinity approves and we have to stan,” one user wrote.

“YASSSSSS, YOU ARE THE FUTURE QUEEN OF THE NEXT DECADE,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Imagine not stanning a queen like this,” a third fan remarked adding a crown emoji.

“You are the definition of a gorgeous queen,” a fourth follower commented.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Normani performed at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week in September. So, it appears the “Don’t Stop The Music” chart-topper has had her eyes on Normani for some time.