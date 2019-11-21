Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Perfect Figure In Curve-Hugging Black Catsuit & White Ankle Boots

Sports Illustrated bombshell Emily Ratajkowski has been serving up a bounty of sexy catsuit looks over the past two days. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur has just launched her very first catsuit collection and, as such, her Instagram feed is now brimming with attention-grabbing snaps of her rocking the stylish item. The new Inamorata drop features three figure-hugging designs — strappy (sold as the “Lafayette” catsuit), plunging (“Centre”), and high-neckline (“Chambers”). The gorgeous supermodel showcased the last one in an eye-catching photo shared on the Inamorata Instagram page earlier today, and got fans super excited about the sexy-chic designs.

For this particular Instagram update, Emily chose to show off the “Chambers” one-piece in black. The high-neckline catsuit is also available in white, as seen in a sizzling photo shared on Emily’s personal Instagram page earlier today. Snapped in a simple-looking interior, the stunning Vogue model posed against the backdrop of a white wall — a setting that served to highlight her black attire. A light-toned wooded floor completed the plain decor, one that put the focus solely on Emily’s incredible curves.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model put her statuesque, Amazonian figure on full display, striking a seductive pose for the camera. She placed her hands on her waist and slightly cocked one hip to the side, in a posture that emphasized her impossibly narrow waistline. The trendy catsuit was cinched at the waist with a wide black belt, one sporting a shiny golden buckle. The eye-popping accessory further lured the gaze to her taut midriff, accentuating her flat tummy. The 27-year-old stunner completed the look with a pair of stylish ankle boots in a contrasting white color. The item sported a ruched hem that called attention to her slender calves.

Similar to the other two catsuits launched by Inamorata, the “Chambers” one-piece was a sleeveless design that left Emily’s supple arms exposed. The high neckline prevented her from showing off her internet-famous cleavage. However, her shapely chest was amply showcased in the snug garment, which fit her like a glove, highlighting her hourglass curves. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Emily didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the tight-fitting outfit.

The Sports Illustrated babe cut a very sophisticated figure in the black-and-white attire. She donned an elegant glam that included dark eyeshadow and a matte nude lipstick, and wore her brown locks with a mid-part, letting her tresses frame her face as they fell down over her shoulders. As per usual, Emily upped the sexiness of her look by shooting a steamy glance at the camera. She slightly parted her luscious lips, all the while staring directly into the lens with an intense gaze.

The photo more than served its purpose of getting fans talking about the new Inamorata drop. Plenty of followers took to the comments section to ask questions about the chic catsuits, and Emily was more than happy to answer their inquiries.

“How are you suppose to get in this? Is there a zipper in the back?” asked one Instagrammer, to which Emily replied, “yes!!” while using her personal Instagram handle.

“Can we see the back of the centre catsuit pliz?” wrote another follower, showing their enthusiasm for the new collection with a blowing-kiss emoji and a clapping-hands emoji.

Emily took the time to reply, writing, “We added a picture of the back! It’s a true halter style.”

Among the messages that quickly amassed under the smoldering photo was a question about the fabric used for the trendy catsuits.

“How thick is the material? See through?? I hate that. Do they keep their shape? So cute!!!” read the message, followed by a pair of two-hearts emoji.

Emily once again took to the comments section to reply.

“Its our rib! So not at all see through and they definitely keep their shape. It’s the kind of rib that holds you in,” she detailed.

Not all of the comments were Inamorata-related. Plenty of followers left gushing messages about Emily’s beauty, showering the Instagram sensation with compliments.

“O my god look at those perfect curves…” was one reply, trailed by a long string of fire, heart-eyes, and devil emoji.