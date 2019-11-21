‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Alan Bersten Calls Hannah Brown The ‘Female Version’ Of Him

Alan gushed about Hannah and making it to the 'DWTS' finale.

The finale of Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner already and the final four couples have been keeping their eye on the prize. They are all competing for the mirror ball trophy, but only one couple will win it all. Alan Bersten has been pushing his celebrity partner, Hannah Brown, for weeks now and it has paid off. Now the pro dancer is gushing about his time with her, saying that he feels like she is a female version of himself.

Alan truly believes that The Bachelorette star not only deserves to make it into the finals, but that she also deserves to win the coveted prize. Sharing his feelings with ET, the 25-year-old expressed his excitement over making it to the final week of Dancing with the Stars. He and Hannah were extremely happy, and maybe even a bit shocked, when they were deemed safe during this week’s semi-finals. He credits his partner’s hard work and passion throughout the season.

“She deserves to win the mirrorball because I have never met someone who cares as much as me. It has been so refreshing to see. Hannah is so passionate, she cares so much and she never gives up. I feel like I’m dancing with the female version of me!” he said.

Monday night’s controversial elimination of James Van Der Beek after he revealed his wife’s miscarriage was an emotional ride for everyone. Alan mentioned how shocked he was for James to be in the bottom two, let alone him being sent home by the three judges.

Alan and Hannah have been working hard on their two final dances that he revealed is meaningful for both of them. He even gave a couple of hints saying that they will be going out with an “explosion” and then mentioned a “fire dance.”

The dancing couple have become quite close in the past few weeks. Dating rumors have persisted throughout the season, but Hannah has recently addressed them, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The Dancing with the Stars finalists are very close friends, as they have both repeatedly said. Despite feeling very intimate with each other, it is apparently only in the friendship sense.

Alan did say that this was one of his favorite seasons and will take home many incredible memories during his time with the reality star. The pro dancer has never taken home the mirror ball trophy. He and Hannah are both thankful for the support from friends, family, and their fans who have voted them into the finals.

The finale of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday on ABC.