Bernie Sanders Tied For First In New National Poll, Only Candidate Beating Donald Trump In 2020 Match-Up

According to a new poll from Emerson College, Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are leading the Democratic Party primary field.

Tied for first place, Sanders and Biden are polling at 27 percent. Third place belongs to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who enjoys the support of 20 percent of voters. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with seven percent of the vote, while entrepreneur Andrew Yang in fifth with four percent of the vote.

The poll suggests that the primary is still a three-way race between Sanders, Biden, and Warren, who are the only candidates polling in double digits.

Sanders is by far the strongest candidate for voters under 50 years old, with 37 percent supporting him. He is followed by Warren, who enjoys the support of 22 percent of those under 50.

Sanders has consistently polled well among younger voters. He recent landing an endorsement from the youth arm of California Democratic Party.

Among voters older than 50, however, Biden leads with 44 percent. He is followed by Warren, who has garnered 16 percent of the vote, and Sanders, who has secured 13 percent of the vote.

The Vermont senator also holds a lead among Latino voters. Thirty-six percent of Latinos support Sanders, 23 percent support Biden and 22 percent support Warren.

Among those who consider themselves to be “very liberal,” Sanders is in the lead with 45 percent of the vote. Warren is polling at 23 percent among very liberal voters, and Biden is at 16 percent.

Thirty-nine percent of those who describe themselves as moderate or conservative support Biden, while 14 percent support Sanders. Warren and Buttigieg each enjoy the support of 12 percent of the moderate and conservative electorate.

Sanders’ biggest strength, the poll suggests, is supporter commitment. Seventy-one percent of Sanders’ supporters say they will definitely vote for him. Sixty percent of Biden supporters said they are unlikely to change their minds, as are 46 percent of Warren supporters. Buttigieg’s support appears to be the most fragile, given that only 31 percent of his supporters say they will definitely vote for him.

As Director of Emerson Polling Spencer Kimball put it, “Biden and Sanders continue to hold their bases, which should concern Warren, as she has waited for one of the front runners to slip these past few months — yet, their support seems to be crystallizing.”

I am the son of an immigrant. I will always stand with immigrants. In college, I was arrested fighting segregation. I will always stand against racism, bigotry and hate. Today, we are building a movement that will defeat Trump and transform this country. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yK8ZOAGY6s — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2019

Furthermore, according to the poll, Sanders is the only Democratic presidential candidate who would beat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Trump is dominant in the Republican party primary, with the poll showing him winning 93 percent of the vote against challengers Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.

In projected general election head-to-head match-ups, Trump is tied with Warren, and beating Biden and Buttigieg.