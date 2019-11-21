‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Explains Why She Doesn’t Like New Cast Members After Bonding With Braunwyn

Shannon Beador says Braunwyn Windham-Burke was the first new cast member she liked.

Shannon Beador has been known to keep her distance from new cast members on The Real Housewives of Orange County but when it comes to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who was added to the show earlier this year, Beador says they had an “instant connection.”

During at taping of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show earlier this week, Beador opened up about the reason she is hesitant to get to know new housewives before gushing over the friendship she shares with Windham-Burke and stating that their friendship has been “easy.”

“I don’t like change and I have always had more of like a core, very small group of friends because I don’t have a lot of time and I want to devote the quality time to deep friendship. That being said, when I met Braunwyn, there was an instant connection,” Beador explained, per Bravo TV.

Beador and Windham-Burke began spending a lot of time together after she first joined the group in February of this year for filming on Season 14 and after getting to know one another in front of the cameras, Beador and Windham-Burke continued with their friendship off-camera.

Recently, Beador and her new boyfriend, John Janssen, were spotted enjoying a night out with Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, which she shared a photo of on her Instagram page.

Looking back at their friendship, Beador said she’s grateful for the hardships she’s faced over the years on The Real Housewives of Orange County because they’ve gotten her to a place in her life where she’s much happier and open to having close relationships with other people who are also in positive places in their lives.

“I’m in a really happy place in my life right now and she’s tons of fun,” Beador explained. “[The relationship] was really, really easy.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke didn’t only hit it off with Beador during her debut season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She also hit it off with Beador’s close friend, Tamra Judge, and, as a report from Hollywood Life revealed weeks ago, the friendship between the two women is expected to continue as the new episodes air.

“It will continue on,” Beador told the outlet during an appearance in New York City. “You just got a little taste, because it keeps going on.”

The “little taste” fans got to see of Windham-Burke and Judge on the show involved the two women making out at a bar.