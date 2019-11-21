‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Jill And Colin Reconnect

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 21 brings a meeting between Jill (Jess Walton) and Colin (Tristan Rogers). Plus, Jack (Peter Berman) hires Theo (Tyler Johnson) at Jabot, leaving Kyle (Michael Mealor) horrified, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enjoyed each other’s company.

Jill showed up in Colin’s suite in the Maldives. He walked out with drinks and asked what took her so long. Furious, Jill demanded answers. She wanted to know if he and Cane (Daniel Goddard) scammed Devon (Bryton James). Colin told Jill that the pages are real, but he didn’t think anybody would believe him if he showed up with them. Jill slapped Colin after he tried to get frisky with her. She told him how much he’d hurt people, and then she kissed him, telling him he makes her crazy.

Meanwhile, at Society, Phyllis and Nick enjoyed a drink together. They then discussed if they should do something. A short time later, Phyllis and Nick got very loud playing video games together on their phones. They caused a scene and a disruption at the restaurant and they apologized to the others trying to eat. When they finished, both Nick and Phyllis admitted that they’d had a great time together.

Jack tried to find out what it would take to get Theo to turn down Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) job offer and stay in Genoa City. Ultimately, Jack ended up hiring Theo at Jabot. Then, later, Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) met with Kyle. Billy informed Kyle that he’d resigned. Kyle assumed he would take over the company, but Jack let his son know that wouldn’t be the case. Jack decided to return to the CEO chair at the cosmetics company. He made Kyle and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) co-COOs, and then Jack announced that Summer (Hunter King) deserved a promotion, and Kyle agreed. Then, Jack dropped the bombshell on Kyle that he’d hired Theo to work on Jabot’s social media. Kyle seemed incredibly worried about the news, but he stayed quiet about it to Jack.

At Devon’s, he worried that he’d been conned. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) reassured him that she is always there for him, and then she suggested that they both look ahead to Thanksgiving and count their blessings. Devon also worried about Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) role in the possible scam, and Elena said she hoped Amanda is ready to leave Genoa City. Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda discussed her past and her future. They agreed to be friends.