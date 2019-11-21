Pete Davidson Says He Hopes Ariana Grande Is ‘Very Happy’

The comedian made the comments just over year after they ended their engagement.

Pete Davidson had nothing but nice things to say about ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in his recent interview with Paper magazine.

The SNL comedian was interviewed by friend and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, which made for a candid interview — though Davidson is usually blunt and open to begin with). When asked about Grande, Davidson revealed that while he doesn’t talk about his relationships publicly, he wished the “Thank U, Next” singer nothing but the best.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know? I usually express how I feel about anything through work,” he explained. “So, I hope she’s well. I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it.”

This comment is a rare moment for Davidson, who has mostly kept quiet about his breakup with Grande.

Grande and Davidson started dating in May 2018, according to The Cut. The pair then embarked on a whirlwind romance, getting engaged in June — Davidson reportedly popped the question to Grande with a $93,000 ring. The pair also got numerous tattoos together. Though those have since been covered up. During their engagement, the couple moved in together in Manhattan, bought a pet micro-pig and gushed about every aspect of their relationship on social media, talk shows and on Grande’s album Sweetener.

In fact, Grande even wrote a song on the album, titled “Pete Davidson,” for her then-fiancé.

For Davidson’s part, he spilled details about their relationship on The Tonight Show StarringJimmy Fallon, expressing his absolute bewilderment and joy that he was engaged to Grande.

However, things got rocky when Davidson’s offensive joke about the Manchester bombing at Grande’s show resurfaced. He had made the joke before the two started dating. However, Grande responded to the criticism on Twitter, remarking that she, too, had a difficult time with the humor and that she also found the joke offensive. Their relationship later deteriorated after the September 2018 death of Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, with whom she was very close. Grande and Davidson called off their engagement a month later.

Davidson later commented on the breakup on SNL in November 2018, according to People.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said at the time. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson seemed to confirm his current relationship with model Kaia Gerber on Monday, when the two were filmed kissing in public for the first time at a concert.