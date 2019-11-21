Kim Kardashian & North West Bond In A Giggle Fest: ‘Best Friends!’

Kim Kardashian let loose with a huge laugh as she rolled around on a couch with her daughter, North West. The black-and-white Instagram photo, which Kim credited to famous fashion photographer Mario Testino, showed pure joy as the 39-year-old celebrity mom and her 6-year-old daughter laughed together.

For the shoot, Kim wore a white terrycloth robe with long sleeves and a thick belt, while North was dressed in a trendy white top with cutout shoulders and short sleeves. Both of these Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars rocked straight dark hair, their long tresses parted down the middle.

The younger member of the family wasn’t wearing any makeup, likely because her dad, Kanye West, has strictly ruled it out until North becomes a teen. However, Kim is old enough to don as much makeup as she desires. In this instance, she rocked darkened and tapered brows, long black lashes, smoky shadow and subtle lipstick.

In the image, which Kim captioned “Best Friends!,” she lovingly covers her daughter’s little hand as North puts her tiny fist of fingers near her mom’s arm. North’s other hand rests near Kim’s neck.

The resulting photo clearly shows the strong and loving bond between the two generations of women, as well as their remarkable resemblance to each other.

The post, shared with Kim’s 152.2 million Instagram followers, received more than 1.7 million likes and more than 6,000 comments within about two hours of being uploaded.

The reality star’s other best friend, Larsa Pippen, gave the photo a like. Meanwhile, dancer and businesswoman Allison Holker commented that she found the image to be “beautiful.” Others enjoying the Instagram post seemed to thoughts along the same lines as Allison.

“Awww mother and daughter bonds are the best,” remarked one commenter, who added two red heart emoji.

“Like mother like daughter,” said a second Instagram user, who added a red heart emoji.

“This is so beautiful. Adopt me. Please,” stated a third social media commenter, who was apparently addressing Kim.

“Now that her husband [Kayne West] made the first move to come to Christ. Their family will be even closer,” asserted a fourth fan, who added a red rosebud emoji.

Other Instagram fans and followers noted their feelings about the picture of Kim and North via various emoji. Some used the standard red heart emoji, while others used heart-eye cat emoji, red lip print emoji, praying hand emoji, and fire emoji.