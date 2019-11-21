Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Says They Have A ‘Healthy Relationship’, She Thanks Him For ‘Helping Out’

Jenelle Evans announced she was leaving her husband last month and now it appears that the co-parenting relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith is looking up. Nathan took to Twitter on Thursday to talk about the “healthy relationship” he and the former Teen Mom 2 star now have and Jenelle tweeted about Nathan as well.

“I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding,” Nathan shared.

In the tweet, Nathan mentioned his girlfriend Ashley and thanked her for being understanding about things. He also tagged Jenelle in the tweet who retweeted his words to her own timeline. The tweet has over 780 likes and has been shared multiple times, by Jenelle and others.

The Teen Mom 2 star didn’t just shared the tweet either. She replied to it saying, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

Many of Jenelle’s followers chimed in, telling her they were “happy” for her. Others told the mom-of-three they were “proud” of her.

Jenelle has stayed relatively quiet on social media since announcing her split from David Eason. On Halloween, she took to Instagram to announce that she had decided to leave her husband after being married to him for two years.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” she wrote in part before announcing she had taken the kids and moved away from David.

Reportedly, Jenelle took the kids and left the home she shared with her husband, traveling to Tennessee. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and Nathan were spotted at a skating rink in Tennessee two weeks ago. Allegedly, the two were there to pick up and drop off their son, Kaiser, but the two ended up spending some time together with Kaiser as well as with Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley.

Aside from those two instances, Jenelle has mostly refrained from posting about the end of her relationship on social media. David hasn’t maintained the same silence. Recently, he took to his own social media to claim that he “wasn’t in love” with Jenelle and is actually “much happier” since they split.