Anastasiya Kvitko Poses On Her Knees In Skintight Red One-Piece

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko, known by her fans as “the Russian Kim Kardashian,” heated up the social media site on Thursday with a sultry new photo. In the shot, the model posed on her knees in a skintight, red one-piece.

The photo showed Anastasiya posing on some sort of big, red cushion outdoors. In the background, another cushion could be seen, but the exact setting of the photoshoot was unclear. Anastasiya matched the red theme with her own high-neck red swimsuit. The suit just barely provided enough coverage for her ample cleavage, which spilled out on the sides, and hugged her curves. It appeared to be a thong cut, as her pert derriere was on full display.

The photo was a diagonal shot of Anastasiya, so not much of her backside was on display, but it did give fans a great look at the size of her famous booty.

Anastasiya accessorized the one-piece with gold and silver bracelets on her wrists and a gold ring on her finger. Despite the cloudy skies above her, the Bang Energy ambassador rocked a small pair of black, rectangular sunglasses that gave the outfit a futuristic feel. A closer look revealed that Anastasiya completed her look with tight, black, leathery, high-heeled boots that came up just above her knees.

The Russian beauty’s makeup look included darkened eyebrows and a pale pink color on her full lips. Anastasiya’s long, brown hair was styled in straight strands that fell down her back, with some strands blowing in the breeze.

Facing the back of the cushion, Anastasiya posed on her knees and kept her arms straight to push up against the seat. In the process, she squeezed her busty chest. With her head turned, she appeared to gaze past the camera through her glasses.

Anastasiya’s post garnered more than 29,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under an hour, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of her followers left praise for the bombshell’s flawless physique.

“Wooow wonderful so beautiful my love,” one fan wrote.

“By god woman are you beautiful,” another added with a series of kissing and heart-eye emoji.

“Can I have you for Christmas?” a third user asked.

One person told Anastasiya that she had “killer hips.”

The new photo follows another popular post from earlier this week, where Anastasiya rocked a red and white workout look as she posed with a can of Bang energy drink. That post garnered over 791,000 views.