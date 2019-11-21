Rita Ora Rocks Lacy Bra & Unbuttoned Jeans In Flirty Instagram Update: ‘Tell ‘Em I’m Busy’

Rita Ora is sharing some more behind-the-scenes snaps of herself getting ready, and fans are absolutely loving the new photos. On Thursday afternoon, the British bombshell thrilled Instagram followers with a collection of sizzling black-and-white shots that showed her wearing nothing but a black lace bra and a pair of jeans. Snapped in her dressing room, the gorgeous singer struck an array of sultry and playful poses for a total of five snapshots that truly captured her stunning beauty and bubbly personality.

The flirty Instagram update saw the 28-year-old hottie posing in front of a vanity mirror, one alight with glowing light bulbs. A hair straightener lay on a makeup table in front of her, along with other beauty utensils. Rita’s crew was right by her side, with various people making an appearance in the shots. In one particular photo, her hairstylist was seen working on her golden tresses as he took a blow-dryer to her wet, unruly locks. The “Only Want You” songstress sported a short hairstyle, swapping her trademark long, silky locks for a frizzy bob. Fans couldn’t help but notice that the blond beauty appeared to channel Madonna’s short pixie crop hairstyle that was all the rage in the early 1990s.

“Rits looking very Madrona ish today,” one Instagrammer commented under the steamy post, followed by a seemingly endless string of heart and kiss-mark emoji.

Another fan thought that Rita resembled another celebrity entirely and likened her to makeup mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner.

“Look a little like @kyliejenner in the 3rd [photo],” they wrote, followed by a two-hearts emoji encased between a pair of sparkling hearts emoji.

Rita’s glam was as dramatic as her hairstyle. The Kosovo-born beauty donned dark eyeliner and curly faux eyelashes, as well as a bold lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. But what really caught fans’ eyes were her revealing outfit and sexy, flirtatious poses.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker put her bombshell curves on full display in the scanty attire. The singer flashed her cleavage in the lacy bra, which featured an elegant scalloped hem that further lured the gaze to her perky chest. Likewise, her toned midriff and taut waistline were also exposed, as were the many tattoos adorning her arms and chest line. To make matters even more sweltering, she left two buttons on the high-waist jeans undone, showing off her stomach in the process. The tight-fitting garment also called attention to her curvy hip and sculpted thighs.

Rita held nothing back as she showed off the provocative outfit. One photo in the bunch showed her with her mouth agape in a cheeky pose that highlighted her luscious lips. Another snapshot saw her shooting a smoldering look at the camera, one that appeared to be simultaneously sultry and demure. One particular shot captured Rita unbuttoning her jeans while her stylist went to work on her hair. The final pic portrayed her flashing a beaming smile upon realizing that she had been caught on camera while fiddling with the buttons on her skintight jeans.

Loading...

In the caption, Rita justified the quirky poses by branding herself an “antisocial weirdo.” Her words appeared to have struck a chord with some Ritabots — the collective name given to Rita’s fans — as quite a few followers found the caption relatable.

“It’s the only real way to be… I can’t be fake either,” penned one person.

“You are not like the others @ritaora, I love you and I will celebrate you on november 26th,” declared another, in a reference to Rita’s upcoming birthday.

The global megastar will turn 29-years-old on Tuesday.