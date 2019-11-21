Kendra Wilkinson Shares Sultry Instagram Selfie At The Beach

Reality star Kendra Wilkinson just shared an all-in-one update on her life in an alluring, beachy photo on Instagram.

In the selfie, Wilkinson brushed her sandy hair into a deep, wind-swept part that covered her right eye. Her ombre blond locks tumbled down the right side of her face past her shoulder. Her other blue eye peeked out from her tresses with a seductive glance at the camera. She gave a tiny smile, which flaunted a tiny sliver of a dimple on her cheek. The stunning background was nothing but blue sky, a cerulean ocean, breaking waves, and a sandy shore.

In the photo, she tucked part of her hair behind her ear and tossed it behind her back, so fans could get a glimpse of a black, halter bathing suit strap as well as her sun-kissed shoulder.

In the caption, the former Playboy model also updated fans on her life as a single mom, revealing that while “everything is a work in progress right now,” her friends are always by her side. She has almost “mastered” raising her two children, Lil Hank, 9, and Alijah, 5, on her own, she explained. She and former husband Hank Baskett finalized their divorce in February after a cheating scandal rocked their relationship.

As The Inquisitr reported in August, rumors flew that Wilkinson was dating DJ Friese, who was previously linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. However, in her update, the Kendra on Top star revealed that dating and relationships are “still on hold” right now, and her focus is on being the best mom for her two children.

Loading...

Wilkinson and Baskett’s relationship was torn apart due to a messy cheating scandal in which Baskett reportedly had an affair with a transgender model in 2014, according to People. However, Baskett explained to the outlet that what actually happened was he went to a home, in which there were transgender models, to buy weed. He revealed that the woman who answered the door fondled him through his shorts.

As Kendra on Top viewers know, the scandal broke when Wilkinson was eight months pregnant with their daughter Alijah. She was beyond furious at Baskett, who refused to tell her what happened at the time. He later explained to People that the incident was so shameful for him that he couldn’t tell his loved ones what had happened. Though she was strong in the face of the drama for her children, when she was not with them, she let her emotions out — even going so far as to flush her wedding ring down the toilet.

Though Wilkinson and Baskett tried to make their marriage work post-scandal, the model confirmed their split in April 2018.