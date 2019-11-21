‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Scheduling Scoop: ABC Aims To Run Next Show As Planned, Jason & Spinelli Pair Up

General Hospital spoilers have teased that there are juicy developments coming up over the course of the next few episodes. Unfortunately, the show’s schedule has hit some obstacles as the ongoing televised impeachment hearings air, leaving viewers frustrated and uncertain. Wednesday’s episode was pushed out due to the hearings and fans worried that the same thing might happen today. At this point, those connected to the soap opera believe that they will be able to air the show today, as anticipated.

Shortly before today’s episode was slated to begin airing in some parts of the country, General Hospital fans could see that ABC was still running the latest round of the impeachment hearings. However, network executive Nathan Varni shared via his Twitter page that they had been told they would be good to go with GH as of 2 p.m. Eastern.

“A @GeneralHospital update for 11/21: we are being told that coverage should wrap up by 2 pm EST, so things are looking good for #GH to air today! Canadian viewers, since you saw the episode yesterday, you will see an encore today. Thank you!” wrote Varni shortly after noon.

Fans are quite eager to see this next episode, which will have plenty of Cassadine drama. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nikolas will see Charlotte during a sneaky visit to Wyndemere and Valentin will visit Ava at Shadybrook.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will reach out to Spinelli once again for assistance. This likely has to do with Sam’s sentence and Jason’s determination to free her.

The dynamic duo of Jason and Spinelli had been working on figuring out Peter’s secrets, but that was put to the side once Sam was arrested. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that this topic will become Spinelli’s investigative focus again, relatively soon.

At this point, General Hospital is running two episodes behind schedule due to the impeachment hearings. Last Wednesday’s episode was pushed out a day as well, and ABC has left viewers with no choice but to head online to catch up with a couple of other shows that were disrupted in some areas across the country.

So far, it would appear that Friday’s episode of General Hospital should air uninterrupted. There will be a mix of new and encore episodes during the week of November 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but the network has anticipated that. Spoilers tease that there may still be some big bombshells dropping as November wraps up.