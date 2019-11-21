Josh Duggar’s Place Of Employment Raided As Part Of Federal Investigation, Despite Family’s Denial

Josh Duggar’s place of employment was reportedly raided by federal officers as part of an unspecified investigation, with reports of the alleged raid emerging after the Duggar family denied they were facing investigation.

As TMZ reported this week, agents with the Department of Homeland Security visited the Arkansas car dealership where Josh is employed, though it was not clear what information they were seeking. There had been rumors that Josh and potentially other members of the Duggar family were under federal investigation, but the FBI took the somewhat unusual step of clarifying that the agency was not investigating Josh or anyone else.

However, just days later, Homeland Security confirmed that agents raided the home of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Local news station KNWA first reported on the investigation and confirmed with the federal agency that the 19 Kids and Counting family’s Arkansas home was visited by agents last week. The report did not explain the extent of the raid, including what information may have been taken. Homeland Security oversees a number of jurisdictions and investigates cross-border criminal activity, including financial crimes like money laundering or commercial fraud.

The Duggar family had initially denied those reports, saying in a statement to People Magazine that there was no investigation.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies,” the Duggar family announced on Tuesday. “This is not true.”

The reports of the federal raid of Josh Duggar’s work came just hours after this denial, and neither the family nor Josh have issued another statement. It was not clear the connection between the raid on the Duggar home and the new one at Josh Duggar’s work, or exactly what is being investigated.

As The Inquisitr had reported, Derrick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, had recently made reference to “corruption” he believed was taking place between TLC and Jim Bob Duggar. In a Twitter exchange that was later deleted, Dillard claimed that Jim Bob had negotiated the contracts on behalf of the entire family and hinted at some kind of impropriety.

“Yeah but all TLC is worried about is making that money, so if they can blame corruption on somebody else, but still get away with the benefits, then they’ll happily do so,” he wrote.

Josh Duggar has been embroiled in controversy in the past after reports emerged that he molested a number of young girls at his family’s home when he was a teenager, including his sisters. The Duggar family lost their lucrative 19 Kids and Counting franchise in the wake of the scandal.