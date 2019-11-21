‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Model Kate Upton Sizzles In Beachside Snap

Model Kate Upton looked fabulous in a beachside snap she shared on Instagram Thursday.

In the photo, the beauty was sitting on a beach with large rock formations in the background. It appeared to be a cloudy day, but Kate looked like a ray of sunshine with her bright smile. The picture captured her as the water rolled ashore inches from her feet. She wore a white satin top with pair of matching shorts. While not much of the outfit could be seen, it was clear that it was a sexy number with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neck. The shorts showed off plenty of her long legs, which were covered with sand.

She paired the set with a chunky grey, cable knit sweater that fell loosely off of one shoulder. She sat with one elbow on one knee and her hand in her hair, she struck a pose for the camera.

The blond bombshell wore a full face of makeup for the shot that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and a bight red lipstick. Her hair was tossed to one side and fell in loose waves as she smiled.

The photo appeared to be from one of her photoshoots, as she shared another picture explaining to her followers that the other snap was what she was seeing during the shoot, as opposed to what her photographers were seeing. The photo showed one man holding up a large white panel and another man on his knees taking her photo. Her pet dog also sat between the two men.

Many of Kate’s 6.1 million followers loved how she looked in the photo, leaving behind heart and smiley face emoji.

“Gawd you’re beautiful,” commented one admirer.

“Could you be any more perfect,” a second follower wrote.

However, some of her fans were impressed with her dog.

“I am surprised that sweet dog doesn’t jump on you with lots of love and kisses. Such a patient baby,” a third follower wrote.

“Love that you bring the doggo to work,” said a fourth fan.

Kate doesn’t seem to mind sharing photos of her personal life on line. Her updates include everything from her attending the baseball games of her husband, Justin Verlander to events she attends — and even her dog. She recently shared a sweet photo of her and her daughter, Genevieve, on her first birthday. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model also likes to share encouraging posts about health and fitness.