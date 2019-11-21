Vicki Gunvalson And Fiance Steve Lodge Could Be Getting Married In Mexico, May Air Wedding On ‘RHOC’?

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are getting married in 2020.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are planning to get married in 2020, but will their upcoming nuptials be featured on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County or in a potential wedding special?

Seven months after the couple’s engagement, which took place at her Coto De Caza home, where Lodge also resides, Gunvalson revealed she and Lodge aren’t completely sure where they want to say, “I do,” but have a few ideas in mind.

“We’re toying with just him and I going to my condo in Puerto Vallarta and getting married on the beach and then we’re toying with a big wedding, then we’re toying with just the kids,” Gunvalson explained to Parade on November 18.

According to Gunvalson, she and Lodge haven’t set anything in stone quite yet, but they are currently working together to figure everything out. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Gunvalson and Lodge have spent a lot of time at her place in Mexico. So, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see them tie the knot down south. In fact, she suggested it was something she would do months prior to Lodge’s proposal because she loves the area.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson began planning her wedding to Lodge earlier this year.

Gunvalson has shared much of her life on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but surprisingly, her engagement to Lodge wasn’t seen. Instead, the news was announced in the form of an Instagram post shared to Gunvalson’s page in April of this year.

As for whether or not Gunvalson would consider airing her wedding on Bravo TV in some way, she hasn’t yet shared her own ideas about the potential filming of her ceremony. However, she recently told a fan on Instagram that Lodge was leaning against doing so.

“Steve is making a strong argument against filming,” she shared, according to a November 20 report from All About the Real Housewives.

While some have felt that Gunvalson won’t air her wedding on Bravo TV because her engagement to Lodge wasn’t seen, there is certainly a possibility of an on-air wedding, especially due to the fact that several of her past and present co-stars, including Tamra Judge, will be involved.

During her chat with Parade, Judge said that she was expecting to be a bridesmaid in Gunvalson and Lodge’s wedding, and Shannon Beador is likely in the running for a bridesmaid role as well.