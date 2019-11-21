‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Red Dress

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain may generally post pictures where she shows off her killer body in athletic clothing or bikinis, but the fitness beauty decided to surprise her fans with a different kind of picture yesterday — one that flaunted her baby bump in a stunning red gown.

In the picture, Lauren looked utterly glamorous in the dreamiest of dresses. The garment was a bright cranberry color, perhaps taking cues from the upcoming holidays. It also had a strapless neckline and a hint of Lauren’s cleavage peeked out. Moreover, the dress expertly hugged Lauren’s body, including her pregnant belly and her bent leg.

The rest of the dress cascaded down in waves so beautiful that it looked like it could have been from a painting. The outfit was so voluminous that it nearly took up all of the lower part of the frame.

Lauren kept the rest of her look simple, with a gold name-plated necklace as her sole accessory. Her makeup was kept in a neutral palette and included a simple swipe of mascara, some bronzer, and a nude lip. Her hair was styled into bombshell waves and her locks seemed to be slightly windswept, adding to the glamor of the shot.

Lauren posed angled slightly sideways to better show off her curves. She looked off to the side to flaunt her beautiful profile and chiseled cheekbones. She also sweetly cradled her baby bump with both hands, revealing a trendy mulberry-colored manicure.

The background of the shot was a gunmetal grey wall, ensuring that Lauren was the focus of the picture. Fans would readily argue, however, that she needed little help grabbing their attention.

The shot earned close to 20,000 likes and just shy of 400 comments.

“Red is totally your color!! You look STUNNING!” gushed one fan, along with a red heart, thumbs up, and perfection hand emoji.

“This right here needs to be framed and hung in the house! God lord this is a beautiful photo!” agreed a second.

“Woooaaaaahhhh… unbelievably stunning princess,” added a third, including three heart-eye emoji and a red heart in their comment.

“This is the most glorious maternity photo I have ever seen!” a fourth proclaimed, adding a red heart and fire emoji.

Other followers offered their pregnancy advice to the fitness model, as Lauren wrote in her caption that she was beginning to feel the effects of the later stages of pregnancy.

With her due date coming up soon, Lauren is already thinking about the future. She recently posted a “bikini competitor” shot of herself and asked her fans if she should compete again after the baby was born. Her fans answered with a resounding “yes,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.