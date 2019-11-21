Britney Spears Shares Belated Photo Of Second Halloween Costume, Reveals She Was A Disney Character

Britney Spears also revealed that she celebrated Halloween with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears shared a belated snapshot of her Halloween costume on Instagram today. In the image, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer is dressed up as one of Disney’s most popular characters: the misunderstood dark fairy Maleficent. Britney also revealed that she spent Halloween with her personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who is pictured with her in the post.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears previously informed her 23.1 million Instagram followers that she had dressed up like a different fairy tale character for Halloween: Alice from Alice in Wonderland. However, this wasn’t the pop star’s only costume, and she decided to celebrate Throwback Thursday by sharing a photo of her much darker second look. In the snapshot, she’s wearing a dramatic Maleficent headdress.

Britney Spears’ photo only showed her costume from the chest up, but it’s clearly based on one of the dark and imposing ensembles that Angelina Jolie wears in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which hit theaters shortly before Halloween. Britney’s black headdress featured Maleficent’s iconic curved horns, and it was adorned with a small bird skull on the forehead that gave in a macabre touch. Britney didn’t bother stuffing her hair up underneath the tight headpiece. Instead, she styled her long blond locks into loose curls.

Britney’s costume also included a dress with a menacing collar, which was meant to resemble the gown that Maleficent wears to Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip’s engagement party in the Maleficent sequel. The real-deal was trimmed with gold-dipped crow skulls of varying sizes, while Britney’s collar was constructed out of stiff fabric.

Britney sported dark pink lips and gunmetal gray shadow that perfectly complemented her dark costume. However, she didn’t darken her blond brows.

It’s unclear if Sam dressed up as a character from the Maleficent movies, since his head was the only part of his body that was visible in Britney’s photo. However, he was wearing headgear, a pair of bright red earphones, that definitely doesn’t appear in the movies.

In less than an hour, Britney Spears’ Halloween costume photo received over 90,000 likes. Some of her fans also took to the comments section of her post to proclaim that they prefer her over Angelina as Maleficent.

“Angelina Jolie was found dead,” read one response to her post.

“Angelina who??” wrote another fan.

“ANGELINA IS NOW UNEMPLOYED,” a third admirer remarked.

Britney got her start with Disney as one of the young stars of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise that she dressed up as a Disney character for Halloween.

Britney’s Maleficent costume isn’t her only throwback look that had her fans freaking out this week. Many of her Instagram followers were also thrilled when she slipped on a pair of super low-rise jeans for a date night with Sam.