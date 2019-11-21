Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Sexy, Triple Bikini Throwback: ‘Remember This?’

Kendall Jenner is heating things up on her Instagram page for this week’s Throwback Thursday.

The model took to her Instagram account for the weekly social media hashtag holiday to share a trio of sexy throwback snaps that are proving to still be a huge hit with her 118 million followers on the platform. The set of photos saw the 24-year-old posing for the camera against a white backdrop in two different bikini looks. Mega fans of the babe will recognize the swimsuits from the Kendall + Kylie clothing line, which she runs with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

In the first and third photos of the series, the reality television star rocked a tiny, green two-piece with a ruched design that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. It included a sports bra style top that flashed some serious skin and clasped together in the front with a delicate set of buttons. The matching bottoms of the set were equally risque and featured a cheeky style that showed off her signature curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating Kendall’s slender frame and flat midsection.

Sandwiched in between Kendall’s green bikini look was another photo of the stunner sporting more swimwear. This time, it was a bikini that boasted a leopard-print pattern and an arguably skimpier design. The barely-there ensemble included of a form-fitting, bandeau style top with thin spaghetti straps that accentuated the model’s bosom and flashed a hint of cleavage. Its matching counterpart was a daringly high-cut design that left the model’s curvy booty and toned legs exposed almost in their entirety as she crouched down for the camera — a sight that her massive Instagram following went wild for.

Unsurprisingly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s throwback Thursday post was instantly met with praise. As of this writing, the upload earned over 1.5 million likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Over 7,000 people took to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Kendall’s jaw-dropping display.

“Ur perfect. Literally marry me,” one fan wrote.

“Best of the best,” said another.

Others responded to Kendall’s question in the caption of her post, where she asked fans if they remembered the steamy photo shoot.

“These pictures are iconic how could someone ever forget,” one fan answered.

Loading...

“I think about it every day,” commented another.

Whether new or old, Kendall often dazzles her Instagram following with her eye-popping looks. Earlier this month, the babe sent temperatures soaring on her page when she showed off her incredible bikini body in a skimpy, red two-piece while celebrating her 24th birthday. The look also proved to be popular with her fans, who have awarded the social media post over 3.3 million likes since going live to her feed.