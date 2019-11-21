Ariel Winter Stuns In A Makeup-Free Selfie For Throwback Thursday

Modern Family star Ariel Winter stunned her 4.1 million followers after posting a makeup-free selfie to Instagram in honor of Throwback Thursday.

Though the brunette beauty has recently been on a holiday in Europe, touring countries such as France and the Netherlands, she confessed that she was feeling nostalgic for warmer weather. She said she posted her sunshine-filled shot to remind her of a more pleasant climate.

The shot was a close up of Ariel with a fresh, bright face completely bare of makeup. The brunette beauty flaunted her incredible clear skin, which looked so soft that it almost glowed in the soft sunlight.

The picture appeared to be taken at dawn or dusk, as the sun looked especially golden. The angle at which the sunrays hit Ariel’s face beautifully accentuated her chiseled cheekbones and the warmness of the light emphasized the gorgeous chestnut brown color of Ariel’s eyes.

For the snap, Ariel cocked her head ever-so-slightly, adding a hint of a sultry vibe to the stunning shot. Her hands nearly clasped together, while she rested her cheek on her manicured fingers. Ariel’s lush, dark brown locks were likewise left un-styled as they cascaded down her shoulders due to her pose.

Ariel accessorized her look with a pair of oversized purple jewel drop earrings in addition to a small gold stud for her upper ear cartilage.

The background of the shot served to add a pop of color, with the blurred green of trees and a hint of blue sky.

Within 40 minutes of the post going live, it earned close to 28,000 likes and more than 170 comments — and the numbers only keep growing.

“That is the sweetest picture of you I have ever seen. You are so dang pretty. These are the types of pictures of you I love. :-)” one awestruck fan gushed.

“Wow now that’s what I’m talking about,” seconded another, adding several fire emoji, the peace sign, the perfection hand and the hang low emoji.

Loading...

“Absolutely fabulous face,” added a third, with three red rose emoji.

“That’s cause you’re hot girl,” teased a fourth.

Other fans wrote about their own cold climates, ranging from places in Canada to the United Kingdom. Another fan suggested that she visit Puerto Rico if she needed some sun.

Ariel might well consider the offer, as the temperature in the Netherlands — her current location — is a chilling 39 degrees. Nevertheless, she braved the cold weather yesterday to give her fans a stunning shot in a low cut pink top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.