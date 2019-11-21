Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Skintight White Catsuit

Emily Ratajkowski has just launched a catsuit line as part of her Inamorata Woman brand, and fans are already hyped about the new designs. The gorgeous supermodel and successful entrepreneur broke the news on Instagram a little while ago with a sizzling snap that sent followers flocking to the comments section. The new pic was a very artistic black-and-white photo that saw Emily modeling a curve-hugging white catsuit from the new drop. Photographed at home, the Sports Illustrated babe put her phenomenal figure on display in the tight-fitting outfit, thrilling fans with a steamy look that garnered close to 175,000 likes within the first half an hour of being shared.

Snapped in her bedroom, the brunette beauty posed in front of an unmade bed. Her dog — the adorable, fan-favorite Colombo — lounged on the crimpled white sheets, his tiny paws stretching out into the frame from behind her back. A stylish painting completed the eye-catching decor, adding to the artistic vibe of the shot.

Emily looked nothing short of spectacular in the flattering catsuit. The snug garment clung to every curve in sight, highlighting her enviable hourglass figure. The 27-year-old hottie showcased the skintight attire by striking a sultry pose, cocking one hip to the side and arching her back as she shot a scorching look to the camera. The provocative posture emphasized her impossibly narrow waistline, calling attention to her sculpted tummy. Likewise, her curvy hip was also showcased, as were her toned thighs.

The ravishing Vogue model showed quite a bit of skin in the new Instagram update. The trendy catsuit was a sleeveless, high-neckline design that left her slender arms completely exposed. Emily also showed off her chiseled shoulders and proved that she can look sexy and seductive without necessarily flashing the cleavage.

The stunning swimsuit model was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a natural-looking makeup that included a shimmering dark eye shadow and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled with a mid-part and framed her beautiful face, falling down her back and over her shoulder in unruly strands. Her nails appeared to be featuring a French manicure, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

The Sports Illustrated babe paired the hot look with a smoldering attitude. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the brunette bombshell slightly parted her pillowy lips in a provocative way and sent pulses racing among her legion of fans in the process.

The flirty update drove fans into a frenzy, racking up more than 360,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same time frame brought 845 people to the comments section, with many followers praising the new Inamorata collection.

“TAKEEEE ALL MY MONEY,” one Instagrammer wrote in all caps, visibly excited about the new drop.

“Are they leather bc [sic] I’m trying to be catwoman for the rest of my life,” quipped another.

Compliments were expressed for Emily’s beauty as well.

“WOW you look good,” read one message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“The cutting edge of style Emily got it all going on,” penned another fan, followed by three heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, originally Emily let her fans in on the big news in a post shared on Wednesday to the Instagram page of her brand. The sizzling brunette teased the new Inamorata collection by slipping into a strappy black catsuit for another black-and-white photo.

“We made some stuff you can dance AND be cozy in,” Emily captioned the post.