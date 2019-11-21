Jake Burton Carpenter Dead, Snowboard Pioneer Loses Cancer Battle At Age 65

Jake Burton talks to media before the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Finals on day four of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.
Cameron Spencer / Getty Images
Jake Burton Carpenter, the professional snowboarder who helped grow the sport into the international phenomenon it is today, has passed away at the age of 65, according to a report by Boston.com. The winter sports star’s death can be attributed to testicular cancer, with an email from his company Burton saying that the disease Carpenter had previously defeated in 2011 had returned before his death on Wednesday night in Burlington, Vermont.