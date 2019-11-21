Country Star Sam Hunt Looks Rough In Mugshot Photo Following DUI Arrest

Country star Sam Hunt was arrested on Thursday morning for drunk driving, TMZ reports.

In his mugshot provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Hunt wears a blue sweatshirt and sports a thick, brown beard and mustache. His dark hair is unruly and slicked to the left, with a few strands popping up at the top. Hunt bears a slight smirk on his face as he stares into a camera.

According to TMZ‘s report, Hunt was driving in the wrong direction on a Nashville street, in addition to swerving, as witnesses claim.

He was spotted by police and pulled over. According to the police report, the star smelled of alcohol had and had bloodshot eyes. Two empty beer cans were seen in the seat beside him.

Hunt reportedly admitted to drinking “recently” and accidentally handed police a credit card and his passport instead of his driver’s license.

A field sobriety test showed that Hunt’s blood-alcohol level was.173. The legal limit is.08.

Hunt posted a $2,500 bond and was released later on Thursday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled for January 17.