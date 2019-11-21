Demi Lovato Confirms New Album, Posts Video In The Studio With Scooter Braun

The singer teases 'D7.'

Demi Lovato will soon drop a bundle of joy for her fans. The 27-year-old singer has confirmed she is hard at work on a new album after posting a video of herself spending time in the recording studio with her new music manager.

Lovato spilled the news on her Instagram story, according to Entertainment Tonight. After the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer posted a photo of a faux baby bump she’s sporting for an upcoming guest role on Will & Grace, fans began speculating if the “pregnancy” was real or fake. Lovato recently began dating model Austin Wilson, but it sounds like her “pregnancy” has nothing to do with Wilson or even a baby.

In her story, the superstar reposted a tweet from one fan who wrote, “Demi is pregnant with D7,” a nod to her long-awaited seventh studio album. Lovato replied with “This is true.”

While she did not share the name of the album, Lovato did share a video of her hanging out in the recording studio with her new manager Scooter Braun. In the clip, Braun can be heard asking Lovato if she’s playing music, to which she replies, “Yes.”

Braun took to his own Instagram story to share the video of Lovato in the studio, with the comment, “Hmmmm.”

Lovato hasn’t released an album since 2017 when she dropped Tell Me You Love Me, so fans have been patiently waiting for more than two years for new music from the former Disney star.

While this is her first sneak peek inside her sessions with Braun, Lovato has been dropping teasers about her new music for weeks. Last week she shared a snap of a microphone inside a soundproof recording booth with a message for her loyal fans, ET Online notes.

“Recording a song for my loyal #Lovatics,” the singer wrote. “The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy…If you hating – that ain’t you.” The star included a waving hand emoji for her haters with the caption “BYE.”

Loading...

Lovato also shared an interesting pic of famed producer Oak Felder dancing to a mystery song.

“Wouldn’t y’all like to hear…” Lovato teased of the silent clip.

Felder previously worked with Lovato on five tracks from her 2017 album and it appears he is working with her once again as she gets ready to give birth to “D7.”

The still-untitled album will Lovato’s first new music since she completed a rehab stint for substance abuse last November. Fans can probably expect the songs of her new album to be raw and real.